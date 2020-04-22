Violators 'enjoy' writing imposition 500 times in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: At first, police tried to create awareness among the public on what could be the repercussions if one decided to venture out in the time of Covid-19. Then, they imposed fines on violators of the ongoing lockdown. Now, Vijayawada One-Town traffic police are choosing a different route and making the violators write an imposition that says “I am sorry for coming out and will continue to follow lockdown till May 3” 500 times as a way to punish them.

Though it might sound strange, but One-Town traffic sub-inspector Satyanarayana gave the punishment to 10 persons roaming near Kanaka Durga temple after 9 am on Tuesday. “We tried it all, from requesting to warning. We fined them and seized their vehicles. But nothing stopped them from coming out of their homes. So in order to create awareness and bring in a sense of responsibility among the people, we are trying the imposition route,” the SI said.

On the contrary, some of the violators did not take the task as a punishment as the police were ‘polite’ with them. “At first, I didn’t understand what the situation was. I thought the police were asking me to hold placards when they gave me a paper and a pen. A minute later, they asked me to write the imposition 500 times. I laughed and completed the task in an hour. It’s a good idea and people will understand the gravity of the situation,” said a resident of Bhavanipuram.

Commenting on the form of punishment, circle inspector (CI) Rajendra Prasad said the police have tried all possible ways to stop the public from hitting the roads. “If we seize vehicles, some use their political influence and free their vehicles. The same is the case when we imposed fines. In order to try something different, we asked the violators to write impositions.” However, the move received criticism from higher officials as the officials decided on it without consulting their seniors. “Though it is not a mistake, officials concerned should have informed higher-ups before implementing such a move. Such things only damage the department’s image,” a senior official said on the condition of anonymity.