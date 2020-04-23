ABV moves HC against suspension

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Former intelligence chief AB Venkateswara Rao on Wednesday moved the Andhra Pradesh High Court challenging his suspension by the State government for alleged misconduct in the procurement of security equipment.

The move comes after the Central Administrative Tribunal dismissed his petition last month. A division bench comprising Justice Rakesh Kumar and Justice N Jayasurya heard his petition. Appearing for ABV, Supreme Court advocate B Adinarayana Rao argued that the government was vindictive towards his client. Informing that ABV was not paid salary, he submitted that an All India Service officer could be suspended under AIS service Rule No 3 only if a chargesheet was filed. “But the government acted contrary to the rules,” he said. Arguing for the government, special advocate Jaganmohan Reddy informed that he will file a counter-affidavit. The bench deferred hearing to May 6.