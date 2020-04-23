STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Despite lockdown, Intermediate Board gears up for spot evaluation

Officials of the Board of Intermediate (BIE) are making preparations for taking up spot evaluation, which has been on hold owing to the lockdown.

Published: 23rd April 2020 11:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2020 11:12 AM

By ​S Viswanath
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Officials of the Board of Intermediate (BIE) are making preparations for taking up spot evaluation, which has been on hold owing to the lockdown. “As of now, we are busy with coding activity, which is the process prior to taking up spot evaluation. Coding will take four to five days and even more, depending on the availability of staff. We will begin evaluation once completing coding is completed either before or by the time the lockdown is withdrawn on May 3,” BIE Secretary V Ramakrishna told TNIE.

“Even if the lockdown is extended further, we are making arrangements to shift spot evaluation centres to green zone areas from the district headquarters, if it so warrants,” he said. Stating that all the protocols issued by the government with regard to combating the spread of coronavirus would be followed in letter and spirit, he said that all those lecturers having international travel history would not be involved in the spot evaluation. Similarly, social distancing and other norms will also be followed.

He further explained that besides giving directions for taking admissions online, arrangements are also being made for introduction of online classes for students.The view of the officials is that none will be able to say with certainty that there will be no threat of coronavirus after May 3 and there is also no guarantee that the lockdown would be lifted after that.

“We cannot predict what is in store and have to move on instead of continuing with the pause button as we are not sure of restoration of normalcy,” the Secretary said. Meanwhile, sources said officials of the BIE have already sent the list of the staff who could be part of spot evaluation to district collectors so as to get passes to enable them to travel to the spot valuation centres during the lockdown period.

