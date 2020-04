By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Finding fault with the YSRC government for deferring payment of 50 per cent pension of retired employees, TDP supremo and Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu has demanded that the government pay the remaining amount to them immediately.

In a letter to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday, Naidu called for immediate steps to pay 100 per cent monthly pension to the retired employees considering their fragile health and medical requirements.