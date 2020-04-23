In a surprise, no rise in alcoholics seeking help in Vijayawada

Ritika arun vaishali By

VIJAYAWADA: Psychiatrists had expected an increase in the number of alcohol addicts seeking help as a result of the nationwide lockdown announced on March 24. However, on the contrary, the number of such persons seeking medical help fell drastically in the city. Dr Indla Rama Subba Reddy, who runs the only certified de-addiction and rehabilitation centre in Krishna district, told TNIE there could be a number of reasons for the same.

“What we offer is not categorised under emergency treatment. Adding to this is the lack of public transport because of which many find it difficult to reach us.” However, the biggest factor, he explained, is the restrictions on liquor sale imposed by the state government in the second half of 2019. “Due to the phased ban on liquor sale and the subsequent increase in their prices, buying capacity of drinkers has reduced to a great extent.

Those who spent `200 per day on alcohol, now have to pay `800-`1,000 to get the same quantity. So, many have gotten used to drinking less. Our situation would have been similar to our neighbouring states if the ban was not put in place,” he reasoned, adding reduction in toddy availability has also helped in keeping the numbers low. Comparing Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, he added: “In Telangana, sellers mix chloral hydrate or diazepam to the liquor to increase the concentration-level.

This is not the case in AP.”Meanwhile, patients with other addictions have also not been visiting the facility. “In the early days of the lockdown, we dealt with five-six cases of minors addicted to drugs as against 10 to 15 such cases brought to us every week previously. Easy availability of ganja and some other psychoactive drugs at petty shops could be the reason,” he said. However, the psychiatrist is of the opinion that there would be an increase in not just the number of addicts, but also in people seeking help soon, given that the lockdown has caused significant business losses and social problems to a lot of people.

