15 lakh turn up for MGNREGS works after relaxation in green zones in Andhra Pradesh

However, with most of the rural areas being in the green zones and the recent exemptions given by the Centre in such zones, the number of workers crossed 15 lakh on Thursday,

Published: 24th April 2020 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2020 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

MNREGA workers

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By S Viswanath
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Though there is a gradual increase in the number of people opting for work under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), officials say that it is low compared to the number of workers last year. “At the very beginning of this month, only around two lakh workers took part in the MGNREGS works because of the threat of COVID - 19. However, with most of the rural areas being in the green zones and the recent exemptions given by the Centre in such zones, the number of workers crossed 15 lakh on Thursday,

and we are hoping that more wage seekers would turn up in the days to come,” a senior official told TNIE. Stating that they used to complete at least 70 per cent of the annual target in the first quarter (April to June) every year because of the absence of agriculture-related works, the official said this time the story was different because of the outbreak of coronavirus. As the number of workers is low, the chances of reaching even 50 per cent of the target are low.

Asserting that there is no scarcity of funds and they are following the health advisories given by the government and ensuring social distancing and other norms, the official felt that a greater number of workers would opt for work in the coming days and enhancement of the rates (wage) under NREGS in 2020-21 fiscal to Rs237 from the Rs211 in 2019 - 20 would also come in handy in that reagard. Saying that the wages are being enhanced every year, he said that compared to 2019-20, when there was a meagre enhancement of Rs6 (increased to Rs211 from Rs205 in 2018 - 19), the hike this fiscal stood at Rs26.

