‘No trace of virus in treated sewage water’  

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Reports of traces of coronavirus in non-potable water are making rounds. A recent advisory released by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDCP) states that there are chances of virus transmission through sewage water. However, Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB) chief BSS Prasad has stated that the State is safe in terms of using treated water.

"As per the guidelines issued last year by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and CPCB, all government hospitals and teaching hospitals constructed sewage treatment plants (STPs) on their premises. These plants were built as per quality standards prescribed by the Centre," Prasad told TNIE. The waste released through sewers of hospitals treating COVID-19 patients is first treated in their respective STPs. Only after the prescribed treatment is done, the water is let into normal sewers, he added.

Bacteria with spores acting as a protective cover can withstand even at 100-degree centigrade, whereas a virus, which is an RNA or DNA form, is like a protein. “The life span of coronavirus on surface is not more than eight hours. According to the CDCP, the standard chlorination process practised in regular water treatment may be sufficient to kill the virus as yet there are no instances of anyone contracting the virus through the sewage channels.

It is just an anticipation so far,” said the APCCB chief. However, he said that sanitation workers handling treated water directly or indirectly must wear the personal protective equipment (PPE). On that VMC chief V Prasanna Venkatesh said, "All the high-risk area workers, including those maintaining sewage channels are given one PPE kit daily".