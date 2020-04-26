Surveillance will be stepped up in Vijayawads's red zones: CP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With the rise in number of COVID-19 positive cases under Vijayawada police commissionerate limits, the city police have decided to crack the whip on lockdown violations not just in red zones but also in the entire city. Additional forces, including the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), will be deployed in the coming days to enforce the lockdown strictly.

With the city witnessing another sharp rise -- 20 cases in a day and around 40 in the past 48 days particularly in Karmika Nagar and Krishna Lanka localities, Police Commissioner Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao said that the surveillance in red zones will be increased by using drones and CCTVs. Interceptor vehicles will also be pressed into service for surveillance in the areas.

“People should confine themselves to their homes. If we fine anyone stepping out, we will shift them to quarantine centres,’’ he warned. Tirumala Rao said people residing in red zones will be supplied essential commodities and vegetables at their doorstep through mobile super bazars and rythu bazars. In non-red zone areas too, the police will be enforcing lockdown strictly. “We will compound the vehicles and will not release them till the end of lockdown.

Not just cases under the Motor Vehicles Act, cases under various sections of the IPC (including posing a threat to life) will also be registered against violators,’’ he cautioned. Police have seized around 6,000 vehicles so far. Meanwhile, with 25 positive cases being reported from Gurrala Raghavaiah Street in Krishna Lanka in two days, the police took out a rally with patrolling vehicles in the area. Police officials including Law and Order (L&O), traffic, armed reserve and special party police conducted the vehicle rally in Krishna Lanka and requested the residents to observe lockdown strictly till the situation returns to normal.

They also told the residents to observe social distancing with neighbours and asked them to report if anyone was found to have symptoms of the virus such as dry cough, fever, breathing issues and knee and body pains. The police, health and municipal officials marched on all the roads in the locality and informed them that vegetables and other essentials will be delivered to them directly and warned that violating orders will attract severe punishment. “Ward volunteers are delivering essentials at the doorstep of people. We request everyone to stay at home till the situation is under control,” the Commissioner of Police said.

No sale of meat on Sunday

Vijayawada: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has announced that all meat, chicken shops and fish markets will stay closed on Sunday. The move came in the wake of increasing number of coronavirus positive patients in Vijayawada. VMC Commissioner

V Prasanna Venkatesh warned meat shop owners that their trade licences would be cancelled and legal action will be taken against them if they violate the norms.