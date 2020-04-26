STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Surveillance will be stepped up in Vijayawads's red zones: CP

They also told the residents to observe social distancing with neighbours and asked them to report if anyone was found to have symptoms of the virus such as dry cough, fever, breathing issues.

Published: 26th April 2020 10:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2020 10:13 AM   |  A+A-

A blocked internal road at Krishna Lanka in Vijayawada after the area was declared a red zone following rise in coronavirus positive cases.

A blocked internal road at Krishna Lanka in Vijayawada after the area was declared a red zone following rise in coronavirus positive cases. (Photo | EPS/P Ravindra Babu)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With the rise in number of COVID-19 positive cases under Vijayawada police commissionerate limits, the city police have decided to crack the whip on lockdown violations not just in red zones but also in the entire city. Additional forces, including the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), will be deployed in the coming days to enforce the lockdown strictly. 

With the city witnessing another sharp rise -- 20 cases in a day and around 40 in the past 48 days particularly in Karmika Nagar and Krishna Lanka localities, Police Commissioner Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao said that the surveillance in red zones will be increased by using drones and CCTVs. Interceptor vehicles will also be pressed into service for surveillance in the areas. 

“People should confine themselves to their homes. If we fine anyone stepping out, we will shift them to quarantine centres,’’ he warned. Tirumala Rao said people residing in red zones will be supplied essential commodities and vegetables at their doorstep through mobile super bazars and rythu bazars.  In non-red zone areas too, the police will be enforcing lockdown strictly. “We will compound the vehicles and will not release them till the end of lockdown.

Not just cases under the Motor Vehicles Act, cases under various sections of the IPC (including posing a threat to life) will also be registered against violators,’’ he cautioned. Police have seized around 6,000 vehicles so far. Meanwhile, with 25 positive cases being reported from Gurrala Raghavaiah Street in Krishna Lanka in two days, the police took out a rally with patrolling vehicles in the area. Police officials including Law and Order (L&O), traffic, armed reserve and special party police conducted the vehicle rally in Krishna Lanka and requested the residents to observe lockdown strictly till the situation returns to normal. 

They also told the residents to observe social distancing with neighbours and asked them to report if anyone was found to have symptoms of the virus such as dry cough, fever, breathing issues and knee and body pains. The police, health and municipal officials marched on all the roads in the locality and informed them that vegetables and other essentials will be delivered to them directly and warned that violating orders will attract severe punishment. “Ward volunteers are delivering essentials at the doorstep of people. We request everyone to stay at home till the situation is under control,” the Commissioner of Police said.

No sale of meat on Sunday
Vijayawada: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has announced that all meat, chicken shops and fish markets will stay closed on Sunday. The move came in the wake of increasing number of coronavirus positive patients in Vijayawada. VMC Commissioner 
V Prasanna Venkatesh warned meat shop owners that their trade licences would be cancelled and legal action will be taken against them if they violate the norms.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vijayawada coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus
Total lockdown in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore for four days from April 26
US President Donald Trump. (Photo| AP)
Injecting UV light 'inside the body' can kill COVID-19: Donald Trump
Here's how Americans thanked this Indian doc for her selfless service
TN cop sings remakes of Tamil songs to spread corona awareness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Total lockdown in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore for four days from April 26
Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar (Photo | AFP)
Masterclass: As Sachin Tendulkar turns 47, a look at his career in numbers
Gallery
'Avengers: Endgame', MCU's most successful movie ever,  was released in India this day, last year. As the story finally come to a close with 'earth's mightiest heroes' giving everything they had in their final stand against the 'mad titan'. A big chapter
Avengers: Endgame final fight scene had callbacks from Spiderman, Iron Man and Age of Ultron! Here are 18 awesome references from other MCU movies for true fans
Amazon Prime has an amazing collection of Telugu movies. Here are 7 movies made in the second decade of the 21st century that is worth spending your lockdown time on. No, 'Arjun Reddy' is not on the list. But Vijay Devarakonda obviously is.
New to Tollywood? Try watching these 7 amazing millennial Telugu movies on Amazon Prime
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp