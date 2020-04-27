Railway hospital in Vijayawada to deliver medicines at doorstep of staff, pensioners from April 27

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Railway Hospital in Vijayawada has decided to deliver medicines at the doorstep of railway employees and pensioners from Monday.

Hospital assistant chief medical superintendent Naseer Hussain on Sunday said all railway employees, pensioners and family pensioners who are residing in and around the city can avail the door delivery of medicines for ailments such as diabetes, hypertension and heart diseases.

Elaborating further, he said the initiative will ensure that railway employees and pensioners stay at home during the ongoing lockdown.

Railway employees can send their details on WhatsApp numbers issued by the hospital and after verifying their details, medical department will ensure the door delivery of medicines, he said.

In addition to this, the hospital also launched teleconsultation services for employees of Vijayawada Division.

Employees can directly call the hospital and avail these services by providing their details like unique medical identity (UMID), designation, department and place of work, Hussain said.