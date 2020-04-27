Two meat shops sealed for violating lockdown norms in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Special teams of Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) on Sunday sealed two meat shops for running their businesses on Sunday.

Earlier, VMC commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh had issued an order directing all meat, chicken and fish stall owners in the city to close their shops on Sunday following the spike in the number of COVID-19 patients in the city. However, there are no restrictions on sale of chicken, meat and sea foods on other days.

As many as five special teams, led by veterinary assistant surgeon A Ravi Chandra, conducted surprise checks at chicken and meat stalls and fish markets at Ajit Singh Nagar, Rajiv Nagar, Payakapuram, Jakkampudi Housing Colony, Ramalingeswara Nagar and Prakash Nagar.

''Around 2 MT of fish, 200 kg chicken and 50 kg mutton have been seized from the shops at the six localities in and around the city. A case has been registered against a chicken stall at Jakkampudi Housing Colony for selling stale meat," Ravi Chandra said.