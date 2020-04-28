STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra truck driver tests positive 2 days after being discharged from hospital

The man said he had voluntarily approached the police and had got himself tested as he had COVID-19 symptoms.

Image of a truck used for representational purposes only. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A Covid-19 patient, who tested negative in two subsequent tests and was discharged from Vijayawada Government General Hospital (GGH), was asked to report at Pinnamaneni Siddhartha Medical College and Hospital as he tested positive.

The patient, in a video that went viral, cried foul over the mental agony that he and his family underwent due to negligence of medical authorities. However, the patient reported himself at the Pinnamaneni Siddhartha Hospital for further treatment.

The 32-year-old male from Ramalingeshwar Nagar, was admitted to GGH on April 16 and was discharged on the evening of April 25, after he tested negative for coronavirus. In the video, which he recorded from Pinnamneni Hospital, he said, “On Monday, I received a call from medical officials. They said I have to be shifted to Pinnamneni Hospital.  They told me that I have tested positive. I do not understand how this happened after I was discharged by the GGH.”

The man said he had voluntarily approached the police and had got himself tested as he had symptoms related to Covid-19. He said his discharge summary also mentioned that his samples tested negative.When contacted, Vijaywada  GGH superintendent Dr Jagan Mohan said his post-treatment tests were done using Trunat and rapid test kits.

“It has already been told that TrueNat TB tests are not accurate and there are chances of incorrect results. In this case, the samples were taken before discharging him. However, due to some reason, the tests were not conducted in the labs for the past two days and so the TrueNat TB test was conducted,” he said.

The superintendent said they were using TrueNat and rapid test kits for secondary testing as sufficient number of RTPCR were not available with them.“Also due to a sudden increase in the number of positive patients in the district, it has become a problem to accommodate patients. So we decided to discharge only those, who have completed their 14-day incubation period and whose two post-treatment results concluded negative,” the superintendent said.He said that the driver was discharged as he did not show any symptoms.

