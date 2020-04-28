Sanitation staffers work sans PPE in Krishna Lanka, one of the biggest hotspots in Andhra

Ritika arun vaishali By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: For the past two days, sanitation workers in Krishna Lanka, a high-risk zone in Vijayawada, have been working without personal protective equipment (PPE).As 60 cases of coronavirus have been reported from there till date, Krishna Lanka has turned into one of the biggest hotspots for the virus in the state.

Durga, a sanitation worker, was seen working with bare minimum gears such as a face mask and gloves. “We were provided with basic stuff such as masks and gloves. Those special kits are not given to us. We work even in these circumstances because without it we can’t feed our children. If not us, then who will keep the city clean,” she rued.

Vijaya Lakshmi, another worker, said PPE are given only to those who collect garbage or work in the lanes from where positive cases have been reported. Not everyone working in the red zone is given the special kits, she said.

Meanwhile, S Nagamani said she was comfortable working in Krishna Lanka as she was one of the few lucky ones with the PPE. “I have been collecting garbage from here for the past three days. They give me one kit daily before I start work.”

Commenting on the issue, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation chief medical and health officer (CMHO) Shalini said all those working in the red zones were equipped with the PPE. “On Monday too, we distributed several kits. However, we will look into the complaints of the workers.”

All leading health organisations, such as Indian Council of Medical Research, Centre for Disease Control and Prevention and World Health Organisation, have strongly suggested that all sanitation workers must be provided with PPE as they are at higher risk of contracting the virus.

“At present, the danger posed by the virus has increased as more asymptomatic cases are coming to the fore,” said State Pollution Control Board chairperson BSS Prasad.