3rd phase of ration supply for 1.48 cr cardholders from today

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The third phase of ration supply to 1.48 crore ration cardholders in the State will begin on Wednesday and continue till May 10, said Civil Supplies Commissioner and Ex-Officio Secretary Kona Sasidhar. Each cardholder will be given five kg rice and one kg dal by the government during the lockdown period.

In a statement released here on Tuesday, Kona Sasidhar said as many as 94,150 families have enrolled for new ration cards, of which the department has identified 81,862 families as eligible. All the ration cardholders will be provided ration at 28,354 fair price shops across the State from Wednesday. Elaborating further, he said following the guidelines issued by the Centre, the department has made biometric mandatory for the beneficiaries to avail the ration.

Recalling previous incidents happened during the first phase of ration supply, the department has directed all the fair price shop dealers to provide coupons for the beneficiaries mentioning the date and time to get the ration. The Civil Supplies department has directed dealers to ensure social distancing at the shops.

Informing the steps being taken by the department, Sasidhar said that 15,332 extension counters have been arranged to ease the pressure on the existing fair price shops. He said rice cards will be issued to the beneficiaries after conducting social audit.

With the spurt in coronavirus positive cases in the State, instructions were given to the officials concerned to use biometric machines after sanitising them properly. Besides that, face masks and hand sanitisers are distributed to the dealers to make them available for the beneficiaries, the Civil Supplies Commissioner said. Apart from that, Kona Sasidhar asked officials concerned to make arrangements for supplying the ration at the doorstep of beneficiaries in eight red zone areas in Vijayawada city. He further said the cardholders can dial 1902 if they face any problem during the ration supply.