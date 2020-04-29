Andhra coronavirus: Home isolation for those with mild symptoms

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In line with the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s guidelines, the State health department also advised that those with very mild and mild COVID-19 symptoms can opt for home isolation provided that they have requisite facilities for self-isolation at home. The state officials, however, appealed to the public to immediately call 104 if the severity of symptoms increases so that medical help could be sent for doing free tests.

Special Chief Secretary (health) KS Jawahar Reddy, on Tuesday, said that all district collectors would be informed about the same. As per the guidelines, tor opting for home isolation, the person should first be clinically assigned as a very mild case/ pre-symptomatic case by the treating medical officer. A care giver should also be available to provide care round the clock and a communication link between the caregiver and hospital is a prerequisite for the entire duration of home isolation.

“The care giver and all close contacts of such cases should take Hydroxychloroquine prophylaxis as per protocol and as prescribed by the treating medical officer,” the Union ministry said. An undertaking should be given by the patient who opts for home quarantine. Member of state taskforce for combating Covid-19 T Vijay Kumar Reddy said that those who choose home isolation should ensure that they stay in a well-ventilated room with the provision of a bathroom.

He added that masks should be used by those in isolation so as to protect the other members in the house and advised not to share things till the isolation is over. The mask should be used for 6-8 hours and then fresh masks should be used. “If the situation arises where two people have to share the room, then at least one meter distance should be maintained,” he added. Patients will end home isolation if symptoms are clinically resolved and the medical officer certifies him to be free of infection after laboratory testing. However, home isolation is not advisable to those with co-morbidities or those over 60 years of age. They will be moved to facilities where doctors are available.