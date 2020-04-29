STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Discoms save `132 cr in April by buying power at low rate

VIJAYAWADA: Energy Secretary Nagulapalli Srikant said that the State power distribution companies (Discoms) saved `132 crore in April (so far) by procuring power at lower prices from power exchanges. 
In a statement issued on Tuesday, Srikant, who is also the chairman and managing director of Transmission Corporation of Andhra Pradesh (APTRANSCO), said an average of 15 to 25 million units per day was purchased from the power exchanges in April.

This was done after keeping the high-cost power sources, like the APGENCO thermal units in reserve shutdown. “This accounted to a total of 824.88MUs and the prices were ranging between `2.16  and 2.66 per unit. With this, the per unit average procurement cost from the exchange is `1.6, less than the average power procurement cost allowed by the Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC). This has resulted in the net savings of `132 crore in April and we are closely monitoring the rates on a daily basis,” the energy secretary explained.

During the lockdown, all bulk consumers like the industries, railways, commercial establishments, HT consumers, function halls, malls, theatres were shutdown. Only critical healthcare, government machinery, domestic and agriculture loads were being serviced by the grid, he noted. The peak demand of the State shifted from 11,000 MW to 8,500MW and the minimum demand is pegged at 6,000MW instead of 8,000MW during normal times in this period of the year, the energy department officials added.

They said that the continuous availability of coal, fall in international gas and oil prices have ensured adequate supply while the demand is hovering at 65 to 70% of the usual peak loads experienced during summer. The commercial team is carefully placing bids in the Day Ahead Market (DAM) or Term Ahead Market (TAM). Joint managing director of APTRANSCO KVN Chakradhar Babu is entrusted to see these wings of AP Power Coordination Committee operate in close cooperation. 

