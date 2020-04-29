RTC resumes transportation of medicines, commodities

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After the Centre gave partial relaxation in lockdown, the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has resumed its cargo services across the state to transport medicines, essential commodities, food and agri products, said RTC deputy chief traffic manager (Dy CTM) G Satyanarayana.

Satyanarayana said the RTC had suspended all its passengers and cargo services on March 22. “Recently, vice chairman and managing director M Pratap directed executive directors and regional managers to resume cargo and parcel services to recoup the losses incurred during the lockdown. In all, the RTC has around 150 DGT buses to operate these services,” he informed.

The official added that farmers from Krishna district had approached the RTC to request transportation of harvested mangoes to Hyderabad; a few traders in East Godavari had booked buses for transporting vegetables and other essential commodities. “We have 23 DGT buses operating in Krishna region. Each bus has the capacity to carry 5-6 tonnes of commodities. Steps are also being taken to operate additional services for the convenience of the traders and farmers.”

Contact no.

For more information, those interested can contact the officials on 9959225446 and tariff will be charged flexibly, the RTC deputy chief traffic manager said.