STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

RTC resumes transportation of medicines, commodities

“We have 23 DGT buses operating in Krishna region. Each bus has the capacity to carry 5-6 tonnes of commodities.

Published: 29th April 2020 02:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2020 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After the Centre gave partial relaxation in lockdown, the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has resumed its cargo services across the state to transport medicines, essential commodities, food and agri products, said RTC deputy chief  traffic manager (Dy CTM) G Satyanarayana.

Satyanarayana said the RTC had suspended all its passengers and cargo services on March 22. “Recently, vice chairman and managing director M Pratap directed executive directors and regional managers to resume cargo and parcel services to recoup the losses incurred during the lockdown. In all, the RTC has around 150 DGT buses to operate these services,” he informed.

The official added that farmers from Krishna district had approached the RTC to request transportation of harvested mangoes to Hyderabad; a few traders in East Godavari had booked buses for transporting vegetables and other essential commodities. “We have 23 DGT buses operating in Krishna region. Each bus has the capacity to carry 5-6 tonnes of commodities. Steps are also being taken to operate additional services for the convenience of the traders and farmers.” 

Contact no. 
For more information, those interested can contact the officials on 9959225446 and tariff will be charged flexibly, the RTC deputy chief traffic manager said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Judges travel 2000 km by road to assume charge as Meghalaya HC chief justice
The process of donating plasma is similar to that of donating blood and takes about an hour. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma given by me saved lives of COVID-19 patients: Delhi donor
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
How Irrfan Khan started his acting journey with National School of Drama
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Judges travel 2000 km by road to assume charge as Meghalaya HC chief justice
Gallery
Director Anurag Basu, a cancer survivor, who worked with Irrfan Khan in their early TV days and collaborated on ‘Life...in a Metro’ conveyed his condolences, “It was a long battle and he fought it alone away from everyone.” (Photo | Twitter)
Gone too soon, Irrfan Khan was a ray of sunshine even in the darkest of days: Friends in cinema
Versatile Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan passed away today at 53. As tributes from around the world pour in for the actor, let us take a look at 10 powerful quotes of one of India's finest actors.
RIP Irrfan Khan: Here are 10 unforgettable quotes by the versatile actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp