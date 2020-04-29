Tea seller, 2 truck drivers test +ve

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Two more truck drivers — one from Ramavarrapadu in Vijayawada and another from Gannavaram, and a tea seller with shops in Auto Nagar and Karmika Nagar — tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday. Meanwhile, with 13 persons testing positive for coronavirus on Tuesday, the number of positive patients rose to 223 in Krishna district.

Official sources said the 12 positive patients in Vijayawada belong to Krishna Lanka (6), one case each at Ajit Singh Nagar, YSR Colony, Chitti Nagar, Ramavarappadu, Christhurajapuram and Bhavanipuram.

While the truck driver from Ramavarrapadu has travelled up to Maharashtra, another one returned to his native place in Surampalli village in Gannavaram mandal from Guwahati in Assam recently. Health officials have collected samples from the family members and relatives of Surampalli truck driver and shifted them to a quarantine centre.

Results of the samples of his family members are awaited, the officials said. Of the six positive patients in Krishna Lanka, the health officials said the virus was transmitted through a truck driver and a youth who returned from Chennai to Bramaramba Puram. The district authorities have intensified measures to identify primary and secondary contacts of the tea seller from YSR Colony who tested positive. According to police, the tea seller operated his business at Karmika Nagar and Auto Nagar. The police suspected his role in spreading the virus in Karmika Nagar. The authorities have also shifted his family members and close contacts to quarantine centre.

Meanwhile, the officials are on the lookout for finding more contacts of the tea seller. According to the medical bulletin released by the district administration, a total of 8,649 samples have been tested so far. Of these 223 tested positive, 6,234 tested negative, while results of 2,192 samples awaited. The authorities have discharged 32 positive patients after their health condition improved and they tested negative for the virus. On the other hand, with the spike in positive cases, the district administration has intensified sample collection from the eight red zones in the city. Arrangements are being made by the health teams to launch the fourth phase of door-to-door survey to identify persons suffering from symptoms of Covid-19 from Wednesday.

One more tests positive for Covid-19 in EG dist

With one more person testing positive for coronavirus on Tuesday, the number of positive cases rose to 40 in East Godavari district. The positive patient belong to Peddapuram. With this there are 28 active positive patients in the district. Peddapuram RDO S Mallibabu asked people to adhere to lockdown norms. Meanwhile, the authorities have shifted the positive patient to GSL Hospital in Rajamahendravaram