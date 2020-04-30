After 40 days, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation takes up pending infrastructure projects 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) on Wednesday partially resumed execution of pending infrastructure projects. The civic body has commissioned a project near Vastralatha Junction to divert rainwater into Krishna East Main Canal to prevent inundation of low-lying areas in One Town during monsoon.

Over the years, heavy rain has been inundating several low-lying areas such as Janda Chettu Centre, Wynchipet, Islampet, Kothapeta, Panja Centre, KT Road and Anjaneya Vagu Centre in One Town.

Previously, the corporation had prepared a proposal for rainwater diversion. However, the project could not materialise due to several reasons, official sources said.

“The civic body has commissioned the project at an estimated Rs 1.3 crore to divert the rainwater through a pipeline,” VMC divisional engineer (DE) K Narayana Murthy told TNIE.

Usually, execution of any project in One Town is a tough task for VMC as it is one of the crowded places, he said, adding that because of lockdown, the corporation has got an opportunity to execute the project.