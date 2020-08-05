Krishna reports 420 new COVID-19 cases, nine deaths

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna district reported 420 new Covid-19 cases and nine deaths on Tuesday.

Even as the overall infections rose to 8,239, only 2,759 of them are active cases after 5,293 recoveries, including 278 in the last 24 hours ending at Tuesday 9 am.

The rate of discharge of Covid patients from hospitals has increased steadily. Between July 28 and August 3, as many as 1,003 patients got discharged from Covid hospitals in the district.

Collector A Md Imtiaz urged the recovered to volunteer for plasma donation. The interested can contact the Indian Red Cross Society at 0866 25770082/3, he said.