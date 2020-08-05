STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Vijayawada special court sentences man to death for rape, murder of minor girl

Pentaiah was arrested on November 11, 2019, after the Bhavanipuram police solved mystery of a girl who went missing from her home while playing the previous day.

Published: 05th August 2020 11:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2020 11:22 AM   |  A+A-

rape

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The special POCSO court in Vijayawada on Tuesday awarded death penalty to Barlapudi Pentaiah alias Prakash, 37, who was convicted of raping and murdering a minor girl at Nallakunta village near Vijayawada last November.

Pentaiah was arrested on November 11, 2019, after the Bhavanipuram police solved mystery of a girl who went missing from her home while playing the previous day.

Twenty hours after the incident was reported, the police and relatives of the girl found her body stuffed in a gunny bag under a bed at the house of the accused. Based on a complaint filed by the girl’s parents, the Bhavanipuram police registered a case against Pentaiah under Sections 302, 354 (B) and 376 read with 511 of the IPC, and Section 8 of the POCSO Act, 2012.

Within two months, the police filed a charge sheet. Special POSCO court judge G Pratibha Devi delivered the verdict after hearing the accounts of 35 witnesses, including the wife of the accused.

Expressing happiness over the verdict, the girl’s father Anil Kumar Babu said Pentaiah was their neighbour and both families shared a cordial relationship and used to celebrate festivals together. “My wife fell sick and our family has been in deep pain since the incident. Even Pentaiah’s wife gave a statement against her husband in court. Justice has been served,” he said.

Ironically, Pentaiah even participated in the search operations with the victim’s relatives and the police to avoid suspicion. “He played an active role in the search operation. We cracked the case after his wife told us about a bag in their house,” Bhavanipuram circle inspector DKN Mohan Reddy recalled.

Five years earlier, Pentaiah molested a girl while working in Nandigama. “We found about about his background and previous acts. The accused raped the girl and strangled her out of fear. He tried to throw the body in the Krishna river, which is 500 m from his house, but his attempt turned futile as the girl’s mother noticed the girl was missing and alerted all the neighbours,” the CI added.

On the other hand, the public prosecutor said the verdict was delayed by three months due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

DGP Gautam Sawang appreciated the alacrity displayed in the investigation by the Vijayawada city police and said that this sentence serves as a message that those guilty of crimes against women and children won’t be spared.

He added that further consolidation of Disha initiatives is on the anvil. “This is the 18th conviction in cases of rape and cases filed under the POCSO Act that has been secured by the AP police since the Disha Bill was passed in Andhra Pradesh last December,” Sawang said.

Wife of accused testified against him
Even Pentaiah’s wife gave a statement against her husband in court
Ironically, Pentaiah even participated in the search operations with the victim’s relatives and the police to avoid suspicion

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vijayawada rape
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Most private schools in TN already teaching 3 languages to students
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Serum Institute gets nod for Oxford vaccine Phase 2, 3 trial
Top cancer doctors may have found reason for India's intriguingly low COVID-19 mortality
Tribals block the entrance to their hamlet near Hunsur  | Express
Coronavirus doesn’t dare enter these tribal hamlets in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi performing the bhoomi pujan for Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday (Photo | Express)
WATCH | PM Modi lays foundation stone for Ram Temple in Ayodhya
A man inspects the damage of August 4 blast that tore through Lebanon's capital Beirut. (Photo| AFP)
Deadly explosions rip apart Lebanon's Beirut: Over 100 dead, thousands injured
Gallery
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp