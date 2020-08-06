STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

STPs to make 5 rivers sewage-free in Andhra Pradesh

The capacity of STPs under construction is 54.2 MLD, and STPs to be constructed is 242 MLD.

Published: 06th August 2020 09:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2020 09:56 AM   |  A+A-

Godavari River

Godavari River (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: THE Environment Department has appointed Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) secretary as the nodal authority for the establishment of sewage treatment plants (STPs) by March 31, 2021 in five polluted stretches identified across rivers Krishna, Godavari, Tungabhadra, Kundu and Nagavali by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The deadline was set by the National Green Tribunal.

According to an order (RT- 56) issued by special chief secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad on Wednesday, the major reason identified by the Central Pollution Control Board for pollution in the five river stretches was discharge of untreated sewage in Vijayawada, Tadepalli, Rajamahendravara, Srikakulam, Kurnool and Nandyal. The biochemical oxygen demand (BOD) in the said stretches is over the prescribed limit of 3 mg/litre. The sewage generation from the said six municipalities and municipal corporations is about 456.6 million litres per day (MLD), while the existing treatment capacity is only 160.4 MLD. The capacity of STPs under construction is 54.2 MLD, and STPs to be constructed is 242 MLD.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh sewage free river
India Matters
A medic arranges samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing in Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
50-year-old cancer patient beats coronavirus in Delhi
Bollywood actor Sonu Sood (Photo | Twitter)
Sonu Sood helps TN students stuck in Russia fly back home
Candidates are seen writing the UPSC Examination in an exam centre at Madurai on Sunday | KK Sundar
197 women qualify in civil services exam 2019
The military and police bands will perform on Wednesday afternoon at Vishakhapatnam, Nagpur and Gwalior.
I-Day: Military bands to perform across India to express gratitude to corona warriors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lebanese firefighters work at the scene of an explosion in the Lebanese capital Beirut on August 4. (File Photo | AFP)
Beirut is gone: A shattered Lebanon emerges from the rubble stunned, wounded
Common cold infection may train body to recognise coronavirus: Study
Gallery
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp