342 new COVID-19 cases take Andhra's Krishna district total past 9K; 3,012 still undergoing treatment

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With 363 more cases, the Covid-19 count of Krishna district crossed the 9,000-mark on Thursday and stood at 9,042. Six more died of coronavirus, taking the toll to 198. Of the total 9,042, the district has 3,012 active cases, while recoveries stood at 5,832. About 300 people were discharged from COVID hospitals in 24 hours ending Thursday at 9 am.

The Krishna district administration launched a survey to increase the immunity levels of people, said Collector A Md Imtiaz. As part of the survey, health teams will collect blood samples from vulnerable people and send them to labs for testing. He conducted a ground-level inspection at Koneru Centre in Machilipatnam to study enforcement of restrictions in containment clusters following a surge in corona positive cases in the town. A 250-bed COVID hospital was set up at the district hospital and a 60-bed corona care centre came up at Varalakshmi Polytechnic to treat the virus-infected people in Machilipatnam revenue division, he said.

In all, 13 hospitals are treating COVID cases in the district. They include New Government General Hospital, Vijayawada, District Hospital, Machilipatnam, Area Hospitals in Gudivada and Nuzvid, Pinnamaneni Siddhartha Institute of Medical Sciences, Chinna Avutapalli, Nimra Institute of Medical Sciences, Ibrahimpatnam and Aayush NRI LEPL Health Care Private Limited.

10 more die of COVID in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: As many as 781 new cases emerged in the district on Thursday, pushing the total to 17,094. Meanwhile, 862 people were discharged in 24 hours. Ten more persons died due to coronavirus, taking the toll to 116. At present, the number of active cases in the district is 8,569, while total recoveries stood at 8,409, said Dr. PV Sudhakar, Covid-19 special officer.