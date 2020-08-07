Vijayawada to host Independence Day celebrations

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: It is official. Independence Day celebrations will be held in Vijayawada instead of Visakhapatnam as proposed earlier. Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney on Thursday directed officials of various government departments to make elaborate arrangements at Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium for the August 15 event.

In a video conference with higher officials, she directed them to make arrangements as per the Covid-19 safety protocols and see that physical distancing is maintained. “The focus of the celebrations should be to create awareness about various revolutionary measures taken by the state government in the health sector in view of Covid-19. Tableaux should effectively showcase the progress and new initiatives by various departments. However, the final call on the tableaux will be taken by the Chief Minister,” she said.

DGP Gautam Sawang stressed the need for allowing a limited number of people to the function. The I & PR commissioner suggested 10 floats with focus on measures taken against COVID-19. Krishna district collector said they were ready to make arrangements for 350 people.