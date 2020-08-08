STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Krishna district reports 420 new COVID-19 cases, six deaths

Over 500 patients are admitted to State Covid Hospital. RMO Ratnavalli said that 95 per cent of the patients have tested negative in the very first post-treatment test.

For representational purposes (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna district reported 420 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, increasing the total to 9,462. The number of active cases stood at 3,250, while the total recoveries is 6,008. The toll rose to 204 with six more succumbing to coronavirus.

Collector A Md Imtiaz said, "Doctors are working hard to save the lives of corona patients. We are offering plasma therapy in the district, but the results are limited." Holding a review meeting with nodal officers and health officials here, he said, "Though the number of cases are less in Krishna, compared to other districts, the hospitals should be more prepared."

Around 10 private hospitals have been permitted to treat coronavirus cases in the district. A total of 174 beds are currently available for those who want to get treated under Aarogyasri, he said.

Over 500 patients are admitted to State Covid Hospital. RMO Ratnavalli said that 95 per cent of the patients have tested negative in the very first post-treatment test. The Collector directed the officials to keep surveillance on government offices and jails as the number of corona cases are on the rise.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp