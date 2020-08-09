Focus on reducing mortality rate, Collector tells health officials

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The district administration has laid emphasis on reducing the corona mortality rate as Krishna’s toll stood at 208. At present, the mortality rate of the district is 2.1 per cent, which is slightly higher than the country’s average of 2.03 per cent. The State, as a whole, has a mortality rate of 0.89 per cent.

The district COVID count increased to 9,853 on Saturday with 391 new cases and four more persons died of the virus. At present, the district has 3,398 active corona cases, while 6,247 people have recovered from the virus.As many as 239 people were discharged from COVID hospitals in the last 24 hours.

In a review meeting held at his camp office here, District Collector A Md Imtiaz directed the health officials and private hospital managements to focus on offering better treatment to corona patients to reduce the mortality rate. He asked the private hospital doctors to admit the corona positive cases soon after the test result so that the mortality rate can be curbed. Steps should be taken to run the help desk at the State COVID hospital in the city more efficiently, he said.

Elaborating further, the Collector said that the COVID hospitals should furnish the number of vacant beds and admission of positive cases to the district control room at regular intervals. Within three to four hours after the test result, the corona positive cases should be shifted to hospitals.



The hospital authorities and nodal officers should work in coordination in allotment of beds to corona patients. Steps should also be taken to increase the bed strength of the State COVID Hospital and Pinnamaneni Siddhartha Institute of Medical Sciences, Chinna Avutapalli, to meet the rise in corona cases, he said.