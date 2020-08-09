Junior doctors on COVID-19 stage silent stir in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The junior doctors working at the state COVID-19 hospital in Vijayawada have decided to continue their protest as they haven’t received satisfactory response from the government regarding their demands.

However, they will be staging the protest silently without boycotting their duties.



“We will wear black bands and stage a silent protest as we understand that our help is needed in the ongoing fight against COVID-19. We do not want to put patients’ lives at risk during the pandemic. But, we want our demands to be fulfilled, so the silent protest will continue,” said Siddhartha Medical College Junior Doctors Association president Karthik Gouda.