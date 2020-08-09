Scribes among 10 held for illegal transport of liquor

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Officials of Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) on Saturday seized 1,114 liquor bottles being smuggled from Telangana and arrested 10 persons, including a few journalists.

The SEB teams intercepted a cement-laden truck at Ibrahimpatnam. Upon inspection, they found liquor bottles hidden inside the cement bags.

The police said some of the arrested were working in vernacular media and a few of them are running YouTube channels. All of them were booked under the Andhra Pradesh Excise Act.



In another incident, Nandigama police arrested three persons and seized 264 NDPL bottles from them.