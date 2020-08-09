STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Woman outsourcing employee files harassment case against Vijayawada General Hospital chief

As per the complaint, the woman said that she joined the Vijayawada GGH as a data entry operator in April and performed duties in Covid-19 ward.

Vijayawada GGH

Vijayawada GGH (Photo I Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Alleging that Vijayawada Government General Hospital (GGH) superintendent P Nanchariah sexually harassed her, a woman outsourcing employee approached the Disha police station and filed a complaint against him on Friday night.

As per the complaint, the woman said that she joined the Vijayawada GGH as a data entry operator in April and performed duties inCOVID-19 ward.She alleged that Nancharaiah influenced the outsourcing employees’ contractor in order to corner her, and sacked her from the job a month ago when she reportedly refused to give in to his demands.

She alleged that Nancharaiah allegedly used to harass her by making video calls and sending irrelevant videos to her. “He promised to rehire me, if I accepted his demands. Unable to bear the harassment, I approached the Disha police,” the woman, wrote in her complaint.Based on the complaint, the police are probing the role of superintendent and the outsourcing employees’ contractor and verifying the recordings submitted by the woman.

“The complainant has submitted some photos and audio recordings to us. We have filed a case under Section 354A of the IPC and Section 67A of the IT Act. Investigation is underway,” Disha police station ACP VV Naidu said. Meanwhile, the GGH superintendent said the allegations levelled by the woman are false and added that the rumours are baseless. “For changing duty shifts, the woman argued with me and filed the complaint with fake proofs,” Nancharaih told The New Indian Express.

