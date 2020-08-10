STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Ensure best treatment to injured: Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan on Vijayawada fire

Describing it as ‘most unfortunate’, the governor directed the state administration to provide the best possible treatment to the injured.

Published: 10th August 2020 10:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2020 10:00 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan and several leaders expressed shock and grief over the loss of 10 lives in a tragic fire mishap at a Covid care centre in Vijayawada on Sunday early hours.

Describing it as ‘most unfortunate’, the governor directed the state administration to provide the best possible treatment to the injured.

He stressed the need for creating awareness regarding adherence to fire safety norms in all buildings, and wished for speedy recovery of the injured. Earlier, he called the chief minister to enquire about the incident.  

ALSO READ | PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh ex gratia for victims of Vijayawada COVID-19 hotel fire

“In deep anguish after learning about the fire accident at a Vijayawada Covid centre this morning. I extend my deepest condolence sto the families who have lost their loved ones and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured,” TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu tweeted. TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh said he was shocked and saddened by the loss of precious lives in the blaze.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, too, expressed shock and said he was deeply anguished by the news of the tragic fire mishap.

He assured all possible support to the state government from the Centre, and extended condolences to the bereaved families.

On learning about the mishap, Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy directed the NDRF to join the rescue and relief operations.

Expressing dismay, CPM state secretary P Madhu demanded an in-depth inquiry into the accident and strict action against those responsible. “...the hospitals are not only charging abnormally high for the treatment, but also making money by leasing private buildings as Covid care centres without ensuring that the safety norms are in place,” he said.

BJP state president Somu Veerraju said he was deeply disturbed by the mishap that claimed so many lives. He rushed to the spot upon learning about the accident and inquired about the situation with officials.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vijayawada fire Vijayawada hotel fire Vijayawada mishap
India Matters
Air India's Dubai-Kozhikode flight splits into two on Karipur runway. (Photo | PTI)
Kozhikode plane crash: Did ill-fated Air India flight land at speed higher than normal?
Common cold infection may train body to recognise coronavirus: Study
For representational purposes
At least 50% of Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 victims diabetic, single-biggest risk factor
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample for COVID- 19 testing through rapid antigen methodology in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
COVID-19: Ventilators no more first choice, doctors prefer oxygen therapy for critical patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat COVID-19
Kerala landslide Munnar landslide (Photo | Kerala PRD website)
Kerala landslide: Six more bodies pulled out as toll rises to 49, 22 still missing
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp