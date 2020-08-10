Ensure best treatment to injured: Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan on Vijayawada fire

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan and several leaders expressed shock and grief over the loss of 10 lives in a tragic fire mishap at a Covid care centre in Vijayawada on Sunday early hours.

Describing it as ‘most unfortunate’, the governor directed the state administration to provide the best possible treatment to the injured.

He stressed the need for creating awareness regarding adherence to fire safety norms in all buildings, and wished for speedy recovery of the injured. Earlier, he called the chief minister to enquire about the incident.

“In deep anguish after learning about the fire accident at a Vijayawada Covid centre this morning. I extend my deepest condolence sto the families who have lost their loved ones and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured,” TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu tweeted. TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh said he was shocked and saddened by the loss of precious lives in the blaze.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, too, expressed shock and said he was deeply anguished by the news of the tragic fire mishap.

He assured all possible support to the state government from the Centre, and extended condolences to the bereaved families.

On learning about the mishap, Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy directed the NDRF to join the rescue and relief operations.

Expressing dismay, CPM state secretary P Madhu demanded an in-depth inquiry into the accident and strict action against those responsible. “...the hospitals are not only charging abnormally high for the treatment, but also making money by leasing private buildings as Covid care centres without ensuring that the safety norms are in place,” he said.

BJP state president Somu Veerraju said he was deeply disturbed by the mishap that claimed so many lives. He rushed to the spot upon learning about the accident and inquired about the situation with officials.