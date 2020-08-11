Vijayawada hotel fire: 22-year-old survivor's kin appeals to govt for better medical treatment

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Family members of S Krishna Reddy (22), a bellboy who sustained severe injuries in the fire mishap in Hotel Swarna Palace on Sunday, appealed to the state government to provide him better medical treatment.

His father S Chenchi Reddy from Akividu village near Giddalur in Prakasam district, accompanied by his relatives, went to the hotel on Monday to meet the management and the officials concerned seeking better medical treatment to his son, who sustained injuries on his hands and throat.

“My son has been working as a bellboy in the hotel for the past two years. He is the breadwinner of our family. We were informed that he jumped from the third floor of the hotel building to save himself from the fire and sustained critical injuries,” Chenchi Reddy, an agricultural labourer, told The New Indian Express.

He further said the management has shifted Krishna to the branch hospital in Guntur.