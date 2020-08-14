Guilty cops not to be spared, says DGP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Reiterating that the police department is committed to the service of the public, Director General of Police (DGP) D Gautam Sawang warned any dereliction of duty will be considered a serious crime and action will be taken against the officer concerned. “We are prioritising atrocities against SC/ST and women,” he added.

Inspecting the 74rth Independence Day preparations at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium on Thursday, the DGP expressed his concern on the hatred spewed by the Opposition leaders for their own vested interests and remarked the police is a public servant and will be one always.