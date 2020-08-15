STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Andhra DGP Gautam Sawang inspects Independence Day arrangements in Vijayawada

The visitors have been limited to not more than 100, he said and added social distancing will have to be maintained in the stadium premises.

Published: 15th August 2020 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2020 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh DGP Gautam Sawang

Andhra Pradesh DGP D Gautam Sawang (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Director General of Police (DGP) Gautam Sawang said six contingents from APSP Battalions and 10 tableaux from Health and Medical, Women and Child Welfare and other departments will participate in the 74th Independence Day parade on August 15. He inspected Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium on Friday.

Sawang was accompanied by District Collector A Md Imtiaz, Vijayawada, Commissioner of Police Battina Sreenivasulu took stock of the situation following incessant rains since Thursday night, which made the stadium swampy.

Andhra Pradesh Police personnel during full dress rehearsal before the Independence Day at IGMC stadium in Vijayawada on Friday. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS) 

He also said alternative arrangements are being made for the parade. “A temporary road is being laid with concrete chips inside the stadium for conducting the parade. Through the tableaux, the State government will highlight its welfare schemes and its efforts against the COVID-19, the DGP said.

The DGP further said extra care is taken in the view of COVID-19 outbreak. The visitors have been limited to not more than 100, he said and added social distancing will have to be maintained in the stadium premises.

He inspected the security arrangements for VIPs, seating arrangement, parade area and pathway and other amenities provided to visitors.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Gautam Sawang Independence Day arrangements
India Matters
For representational purposes
Trump administration allows certain exemptions in H-1B, L-1 travel ban
File picture of a Kochi Corporation worker spraying disinfectant inside a school in the city Express
Daily Covid cases cross 1,500-mark, Kerala expects September peak
Ayodhya Ram Temple site. (File Photo | AFP)
After Ram Mandir, now Hindus back construction of Ayodhya mosque
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Reliance likely to acquire TikTok in India for $5 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation during the 74th Independence Day celebrations. (Photo | PTI)
Elections in J&K after completion of delimitation exercise: PM Modi
Independence Day 2020: American singer Mary Millben’s rendition of National Anthem enthral Indians
Gallery
Lionel Messi was supposed to win it alone, the Argentinian charged with somehow masking the failings of an entire club against the most formidable team in Europe. It was a desperate hope, swiftly dashed by a ruthless Bayern Munich side, whose demolition exposed Barcelona's ageing team for what Messi has been saying all along: they are simply not good enough. (Photo | AP)
End of an era! What awaits Lionel Messi's Barcelona as Lisbon humiliation makes downfall complete
Braving coronavirus fear, TNIE lensman Shiba Prasad Sahu has captured the lives of people. and that journey continued even after his encounter with the deadly virus, when he shot with his mobile camera giving us a closer view of what happens in a COVID-19
Take a look at these pictures to get an idea about life inside a COVID ward in Chennai
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp