Andhra DGP Gautam Sawang inspects Independence Day arrangements in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Director General of Police (DGP) Gautam Sawang said six contingents from APSP Battalions and 10 tableaux from Health and Medical, Women and Child Welfare and other departments will participate in the 74th Independence Day parade on August 15. He inspected Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium on Friday.

Sawang was accompanied by District Collector A Md Imtiaz, Vijayawada, Commissioner of Police Battina Sreenivasulu took stock of the situation following incessant rains since Thursday night, which made the stadium swampy.

Andhra Pradesh Police personnel during full dress rehearsal before the Independence Day at IGMC stadium in Vijayawada on Friday. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)

He also said alternative arrangements are being made for the parade. “A temporary road is being laid with concrete chips inside the stadium for conducting the parade. Through the tableaux, the State government will highlight its welfare schemes and its efforts against the COVID-19, the DGP said.

The DGP further said extra care is taken in the view of COVID-19 outbreak. The visitors have been limited to not more than 100, he said and added social distancing will have to be maintained in the stadium premises.

He inspected the security arrangements for VIPs, seating arrangement, parade area and pathway and other amenities provided to visitors.