Unused temple lands in Andhra Pradesh's cities to be leased out

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In order to properly utilize the commercial lands in urban areas of the State that have been lying idle, the Endowments department has decided to lease them out in a transparent manner. Endowments Commissioner P Arjuna Rao through a video conference directed the Assistant Commissioners in 13 districts to identify endowments lands in urban areas, which are not being properly utilised and lease them out on a long-term basis in a transparent manner. He said that they can take an independent decision on leasing out the lands up to an extent of 2,000 square yards under the supervision of the Deputy Commissioners of their respective districts.

However, they have to obtain prior permission of the Endowments Commissioner for leasing out the lands having an extent of above 2,000 square yards. Maintaining that this move is aimed at generating revenue to the temples during the coronavirus pandemic, Arjuna Rao hoped that leasing out of commercial lands will certainly make the temples self-sustainable. Stating that large tracts of lands in various districts have been encroached upon, Arjuna Rao directed the Assistant and Deputy Commissioners to identify such lands and submit a report to him at the earliest. “This should be taken seriously and they should work on it from today itself,” he added.