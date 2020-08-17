COVID facility fire mishap: Dubai firm holds 50 per cent share in hospital

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Investigating into the fire mishap in hotel Swarna Palace on August 9, the Vijayawada Police have discovered that a Dubai-based healthcare company, Aster DM Healthcare, has more than 50 per cent share in the Ramesh Hospitals. The company bought the shares by paying Rs 130 crore in 2016.

It has been a week since the tragic fire accident took place, but hospital MD Ramesh Babu and Swarna Palace owner M Srinivasa Rao are yet to respond to the notices served under Section 160 of CrPC. The police are planning to once again serve notices on Ramesh Babu under Section 91 of CrPC.

“Only three persons have responded to the notices and their statements have been recorded,” South Zone ACP N Surya Chandra Rao said. Apart from the three, “none have responded to the notices served under Section 160 of CrPC. Kalyan Chakravarthy, Ramesh Babu’s son-in-law, excused himselfsaying he is under home quarantine”, the ACP said.

“The hospital has blocked its official website hiding all the details of the board of directors, the understanding between hotels and pharmacies, and other related information. This would have helped us in the probe. It would be good if Ramesh Babu appears before us instead of posting videos online,” he said.

Referring to actor P Ram, he warned that notices will be served on those who meddle during an ongoing probe.