Surplus ‘104’ staff to be deployed at COVID-19 hospitals

With a certain category of employees not active in the revamped '104' service, the surplus staff had requested to be accommodated in hospitals identified for Covid treatment.

Published: 17th August 2020 09:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2020 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

Engaging these surplus staff services will be only for a period of six months. 

Engaging these surplus staff services will be only for a period of six months. 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The state medical and health department has permitted district collectors to deploy ‘104’ staff, not engaged in the service after its revamp, to hospitals identified for Covid-19 management. 

The government had already permitted the collectors to recruit staff nurses/anaesthesia technicians/FNOs/MNOs/sweepers on temporary basis during the pandemic. 

With a certain category of employees not active in the revamped ‘104’ service, the surplus staff had requested to be accommodated in hospitals identified for Covid treatment. 

Accordingly, permissions were granted to engage services of the staff who previously worked in ‘104’ vehicles. 

While the staff nurses shall be deployed in hospitals to work in Covid wards, the lab technicians can either be deployed in VRDL or TruNat labs.

Pharmacists can be engaged in Covid hospitals to maintain stock and dispense medicines, PPE, N95/surgical masks, sanitisers, dead body wraps and other Covid-related stocks in three shifts. 

​Skills of watchmen will be assessed before their deployment either as nursing orderly or sweepers. Engaging these surplus staff services will be only for a period of six months. 

How many to be engaged

Staff nurses-233
Lab technicians-332
Pharmacists -329 and, Watchmen-164

COVID 19 Coronavirus
