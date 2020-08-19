STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vijayawada man accused of trying to kill business partners by burning car, arrested

Addressing the media, deputy commissioner of police (DCP 1- Law and Oder) Harshavardhan Raju said the accused was traced based on his mobile signal location.

A case of attempt to murder was registered against Venugopal Reddy at Patamata police station.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Patamata police on Tuesday arrested Bheemireddy Venu Gopal Reddy, who set a car on fire in an alleged attempt to kill his business partners over financial disputes in Vijayawada on Monday afternoon. 

Addressing the media, deputy commissioner of police (DCP 1- Law and Oder) Harshavardhan Raju said the accused was traced based on his mobile signal location on Tuesday afternoon.

The DCP said the accused, Venu Gopal Reddy, and Krishna Reddy, who suffered severe burns in the incident, are relatives and they run a car financing business in the past along with the complainant, Gangadhar. When they incurred losses in the business, the trio decided to close it and settle the issue. 

Later, differences cropped up after Krishna Reddy failed to repay money to both Gangadhar and Venu Gopal Reddy. The DCP said both Venu Gopal Reddy and Krishna Reddy started a real estate business in 2014, which also turned into a disaster.

​ALSO READ | Man sets car, with three people sitting inside, on fire after business row in Vijayawada

“Since Krishna Reddy had allegedly incurred huge losses to Venu Gopal Reddy and failed to settle the amount, the accused developed grudge and laid a trap to kill him,” said Harshavardan. 

When Krishna Reddy failed to respond to his phone calls, Venu Gopal Reddy lured the other two in the name of new business proposal and told them that a tahsildar working in West Godavari was willing to join hands with them. 

“Believing his words, all the three met in Vijayawada on Monday and spend more than five hours with Venu Gopal Reddy. As per his plan, Venu Gopal Reddy burnt the car to kill Krishna Reddy,” the DCP clarified. The DCP further said all the four incurred losses in the business.

“His intention was to hurt/kill Krishna Reddy, but not the couple Gangadhar and Nagavalli. Based on Gangadhar’s complaint, a case has been registered under sections 326(A) and 307 of the IPC. 

“Krishna Reddy, who suffered serious burns, is reportedly out of danger,” the DCP informed.

