Kanaka Durga, Benz Circle flyovers to be thrown open on September 4

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate the Kanaka Durga and Benz Circle flyovers on September 4, Roads and Buildings Minister M Shankar Narayana said. The minister, along with party MLAs Malladi Vishnu and Jogi Ramesh, conducted a ground level inspection of the Kanaka Durga flyover on Thursday to examine the trial run being conducted by Soma Company representatives on one lane of the flyover.

The minister said that the Chief Minister and the Union minister will lay the foundation stone for project works worth Rs 6,000 crore and Rs 5,700 crore under the R&B department on September 4. The flyover near Kanaka Durga temple (2.3 km) and the one at Benz Circle (2.35 km) will help ease traffic congestion on Vijayawada-Hyderabad and Vijayawada- Kolkata highways, he said.



Minor works of the flyovers will be completed in the next week, he added. The minister elaborated that in the past 14 months, the R&B department has taken up works worth Rs 13,000 crore in the state and foundation stone will be laid for Vijayawada Bypass Road, which will be completed in two years. Benz Circle flyover is a part of the Vijayawada-Machilipatnam Highway expansion works.

The work was taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 747 crore. Around Rs 80 crore has been spent on the construction of flyover-1 between Skew Bridge Junction and Novotel Hotel. The objective is to reduce traffic congestion on the NH, especially near the Benz Circle Junction.



An 880 metrelong approach road has also been developed by the company which is constructing the flyover. A detailed project report (DPR) was prepared for the construction of a second flyover.