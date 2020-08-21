STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man sentenced to life for raping 77-year-old woman in Vijayawada

The case came to light a few days later after the woman revealed the incident to her neighbours.

The judgement was given by Judge G Prathiba Devi. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Fifth Additional District Sessions Mahila Court on Thursday convicted a man and sentenced him to life imprisonment for raping a 77-year-old woman in Vijayawada.

The judgement was given by Judge G Prathiba Devi.

Addressing a press conference at his chambers on Thursday, Police Commissioner B Srinivasulu said the incident happened around 1.00 pm on November 29, 2016 when the accusedd, Piliboyina Koteswara Rao (48), attacked the 77-year-old, a resident of Tilak Street, when she was outside her house drawing rangoli. The accused sexually assaulted her and fled.

The incident came to light a few days later after she revealed the incident to her neighbours. Ajit Singh Nagar police traced the accused and arrested him. Elaborating further, the Police Commissioner said the trial began in September 2018 and continued till March 2020.

Apart from the sexual assault case, 22 other cases were also registered against the accused, 18 of which were related to thefts. Cases such as dowry harassment and escaping from police custody were also booked against him.

