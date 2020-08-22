Coronavirus restrictions dampen Ganesh Chaturthi spirit in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: S Ramnath has not even earned 30 per cent of what he usually makes during Ganesh Chaturthi every year. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the number of customers visiting his shop fell down drastically this year. Ramnath, who sells puja items near Guru Nanak Colony, said, “I have been in this business for over 20 years now. Never have I seen this kind of a situation. Generally, my customers are the groups that erect pandals. But this time as the government denied permission for wide-scale celebration of the festival, none of them have turned up,” said Ramnath.

He further said that customers who celebrate the festival at home, have also bought items in less quantity.

“A majority of my regular customers, who used to keep the idols for five or seven days, have decided to immerse them just a day after as they want to celebrate the festival in a low-key manner,” he pointed out.

Even those selling decorative items have suffered losses this year.

“People are buying less decorative items this year. They don’t want to step out of their houses as they are scared of contracting the virus. We hope a turnaround in the situation at least during Diwali,” said Ramu, a decoration shop owner.

Meanwhile, people were seen flouting social distancing norms at flower and other markets in One Town and Besant Road. However, the crowd visiting these markets was comparatively less this season.