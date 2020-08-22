Ramesh’s bail plea hearing adjourned to Aug 24

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The eighth additional district magistrate court has adjourned the hearing on the anticipatory bail plea filed by Ramesh Hospitals Managing Director (MD) Pothineni Ramesh Babu to August 24. Advocates representing Ramesh Babu, who is absconding, filed an anticipatory bail plea on August 17. While hearing the petition the court instructed the police to submit case details on August 21 . As the police failed to submit it, the court adjourned the hearing to August 24. Meanwhile, advocates representing three arrested persons filed bail pleas before the third additional metropolitan magistrate, who will hear the plea on August 24.

Police had arrested chief operating officer of Ramesh Hospitals Dr Kodali Rajagopala Rao, general manager Dr Kurapathi Sudarshan and Ramesh Hospital COVID Care Centre Coordinating manager Pallabothu Venkatesh on August 10 in connection with the fire at Swarna Palace Covid Care Centre that killed 10.

In another development, police served notices on the management of Aster MD Healthcare under section 160 of CrPC to appear before the investigation team and provide details on the agreement with the hotel. “No one from the company responded. We will seek legal advice for further action,” an official said.