VMC shifts flood-hit people to relief camp

The officials of Vijayawada Municipal Corporation have set up relief camp at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium to provide shelter to those from the flood-affected areas.

People of flood-hit areas shifted to a relief camp set up at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium in Vijayawada on Friday I PRASANT MADUGULA

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The officials of Vijayawada Municipal Corporation have set up relief camp at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium to provide shelter to those from the flood-affected areas. Approximately 200 such people have been shifted to the temporary relief camp mainly from two areas -- Rani Gari Thota and Taraka Rama Nagar. “We shifted them around five days ago as their houses were inundated in the floodwater. We are providing them food thrice a day.

They will be shifted back to their respective homes once the situation is under control,” said VMC chief V Prasanna Venkatesh. He said that the health department officials will conduct Covid-19 tests for all through rapid antibody test kits before shifting them to their homes. “We have been facing this problem for the past 34 years. The work of the retaining wall is pending. For the completion of wall, officials said they have to demolish our huts,” lamented 47-year-old Sivaiah.

Collector: Conduct repairs to retaining wall at earliest

District Collector A Md Imtiaz and Joint Collector K Madhavi Latha inspected the flood situation at Yanamalakuduru Lakulu and Ramalingeswar Nagar on Friday. Imtiaz directed the officials of irrigation and water resources departments to conduct repairs to the old retaining wall on a war footing. “If three lakh cusecs of water flows in the Krishna river channel, then Ramalingeswara Nagar Road may get inundated. So the wall works have to be started at the earliest,” the Collector said. He also instructed the officials of Vijayawada Municipal Corporation, revenue and water departments to ensure that people from low-lying areas are shifted to relief camps before water enters their houses.

