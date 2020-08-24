40 per cent of people in Vijayawada had COVID-19

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Around 20 per cent of Krishna district’s population of 10 lakh, and 40 per cent of Vijayawada’s population of five lakh was exposed to Covid-19 and developed antibodies, as per a report on the serosurveillance conducted in the district by the Health department.

Revealing the findings on Sunday, Krishna District Collector A Md Imtiaz said blood samples were collected in May when the number of Covid-19 cases was at a peak in Vijayawada, in the areas of Krishna Lanka, Vinchipet, Ranigarithota, Kothapeta and Jakkampudi.

“A total of 3,750 blood samples — from health, police and sanitation staff working in containment and non-containment zones — were tested for antibodies. Samples were collected from people who did not show symptoms of Covid-19 and did not undergo any tests for the virus,” the Collector said.

It was found that 20 per cent of the population in the district and 40 per cent in Vijayawada had been infected, did not show symptoms, and recovered.

Stating that serosurveillance showed that 23 per cent of the public in New Delhi, 40 per cent at Dharavi in Mumbai, and 50 per cent in Pune had been infected, Imtiyaz said the serosurveillance in Krishna district was not confined to a particular place (like in Mumbai and Pune), but samples were taken from rural and urban areas.

Expressing his happiness that the number of cases in the district has reduced considerably, the Collector said people should not think the threat has gone, and appealed to them to follow physical distancing, wear masks in public places, and use hand sanitisers to contain the spread of the virus.

The first Covid-19 case in the district was recorded on March 23. Krishna district was among the most-affected districts in the State in the initial stages of the spread of the virus, but now has the lowest number of cases in Andhra Pradesh. A total of 3.97 lakh samples were tested — the most among districts in Andhra Pradesh — and 13,875 returned positive.

Krishna district presently has the lowest number of active cases, with just 2,083 patients under treatment.

While 246 people lost their lives to the virus, 11,546 recovered.Meanwhile, 142 people tested positive for Covid-19 in Krishna district on Sunday and three succumbed to the virus. The mortality rate stands at 1.77 per cent.

‘Not yet achieved herd immunity’

While it is a positive sign that many people have developed antibodies, the findings of the serosurveillance do not mean we have achieved herd immunity, Collector A Md Imtiaz pointed out