Man succumbs to burn injuries after car set on fire in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna Reddy who sustained severe burns, when a car was set on fire in the city on August 17, died on Tuesday.

During the case investigation, Patamata police found that Bheemireddy Venugopal Reddy set the car on fire near Novotel Hotel with an intention to kill his business partners Krishna Reddy and Gangadhar over financial disputes.

Gangadhar and his wife Nagavalli escaped with minor burns in the incident. The police denied the role of any tahsildar in the car fire case.

“Krishna Reddy succumbed to burns. After his death, we altered the sections of the case,” Circle Inspector R Suresh Reddy said.