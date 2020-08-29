Andhra junior doctors body members to get free services at Vijayawada hospital

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: City-based Sai Bhaskar Hospital, appreciating the efforts of Andhra Pradesh Junior Doctors Association (APJUDA) members as frontline Covid-19 warriors, announced a free super speciality medical services for them.

Hospital chairman and joint replacement specialist Dr Busi Reddy made the announcement and gave written assurance to APJUDA members. The services will be provided at Sai Bhaskar hospitals located in Guntur and Vijayawada.