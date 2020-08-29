STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ex-TDP MLA Panchakarla joins YSRC, says Naidu against North Andhra growth

He said he joined the YSRC as the TDP was opposing decentralised development and was batting for Amaravati to protect its real estate interests.

TDP leader and former MLA Panchakarla Ramesh Babu joins the ruling YSRC in the presence of CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in Tadepalli on Friday I Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Former MLA and TDP leader Panchakarla Ramesh Babu came down heavily on TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, alleging that the latter thrust the leadership of Nara Lokesh on the party much against the wishes of most of the leaders. He said he joined the YSRC as the TDP was opposing decentralised development and was batting for Amaravati to protect its real estate interests.

Speaking to the media on Friday after joining the party in the presence of YSRC president and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in Tadepalli, the two-time MLA said, “I quit the TDP in March as Naidu was spewing venom against the development of North Andhra. I challenge Naidu, who keeps telling the government to seek people’s mandate for every issue. You thrust upon the party your son’s leadership. He was made an MLC through backdoor and was also given a ministry. He is unfit to be a leader. I challenge you to conduct a secret poll within the party on Lokesh’s leadership and I am sure not even 10 per cent would be willing to work with him.”

The former TDP Visakhapatnam district president said that the YSRC government’s motto to develop all the regions attracted him to the party, and lashed out at the TDP for trying to create hurdles for the development of the State. Party national general secretary and MP V Vijayasai Reddy, ministers Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao and Vellampalli Srinivas were present.

Ramesh was first elected to the Assembly from Pendurthi in 2009 on Praja Rajyam ticket. Later, he joined TDP along with Ganta Srinivasa Rao just before the 2014 elections. He was elected to the Assembly from Yelamanchili in 2014.

