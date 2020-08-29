STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Permission revoked for four more COVID care centres in Vijayawada

They said the doctors weren’t ready to work at government hospitals.

Published: 29th August 2020 10:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2020 10:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: District medical and health officer (DM&HO) I Ramesh revoked permission given to four more COVID care centres in Vijayawada on Friday, two days after licences of five such institutions were cancelled. The care centres running from Indraprastha Hotel (taken on lease by Elite Advanced Covid-19 Centre), Sai Madhavai Hospital at Ramvarapadu, Anil Neuro and Trauma Centre at Chuttugunta and Sasi Paradise (taken on lease by BN Sriram Hospital) at Bandar Road have been asked to stop treating coronavirus patients as they were found to be flouting rules mentioned in the GO 77, Ramesh said.

“As per the rules, it is mandatory for each care centre to put on display the rates for per day treatment on the premises. Also, none are allowed to charge  Rs 3,500 per day as all patients there are either asymptomatic or have mild symptoms.”  

On why the administration allowed private hospitals to set up their Covid care centres, the doctor reiterated: “Only 50% of beds at GGH, Siddhartha medical college and NIMRA are occupied currently. The reason is lack of human resource. When we approached the IMA, they bluntly denied help. They said the doctors weren’t ready to work at government hospitals. Also, when we conducted walk-in interviews for 157 posts, only 22 posts could be filled. So we had to issue permission to private players because Covid cases were surging rapidly in the district until sometime ago.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
I Ramesh Vijayawada I Ramesh
India Matters
People line up at a BBMP fever clinic to give their samples | MEGHANA SASTRY
Brace up! Karnataka to hit Covid peak by September-end: Experts
Covid 19 test conducted at Valiyangadi market in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Kerala Covid report: Death high among people without travel history, stress on comorbidities
Civic works in Bengaluru have either stalled or going on at a very slow pace
Under quarantine, really? Many BBMP engineers use ‘sick’ ploy to skip work
A street in Chennai barricaded to prevent COVID-19 spread. (File Photo| R Satish Babu/EPS)
Covid-19 curve in Chennai won’t see sharp fall, don't hide symptoms, warn top officials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andaman and Nicobar Islands. (File photo | EPS)
COVID19 hits remote Andamanese tribe: 10 out of 50 positive
Barcelona's Lionel Messi (Photo | AP)
Explained: Why did the Messi-Barcelona love affair break down?
Gallery
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp