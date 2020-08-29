Permission revoked for four more COVID care centres in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: District medical and health officer (DM&HO) I Ramesh revoked permission given to four more COVID care centres in Vijayawada on Friday, two days after licences of five such institutions were cancelled. The care centres running from Indraprastha Hotel (taken on lease by Elite Advanced Covid-19 Centre), Sai Madhavai Hospital at Ramvarapadu, Anil Neuro and Trauma Centre at Chuttugunta and Sasi Paradise (taken on lease by BN Sriram Hospital) at Bandar Road have been asked to stop treating coronavirus patients as they were found to be flouting rules mentioned in the GO 77, Ramesh said.

“As per the rules, it is mandatory for each care centre to put on display the rates for per day treatment on the premises. Also, none are allowed to charge Rs 3,500 per day as all patients there are either asymptomatic or have mild symptoms.”

On why the administration allowed private hospitals to set up their Covid care centres, the doctor reiterated: “Only 50% of beds at GGH, Siddhartha medical college and NIMRA are occupied currently. The reason is lack of human resource. When we approached the IMA, they bluntly denied help. They said the doctors weren’t ready to work at government hospitals. Also, when we conducted walk-in interviews for 157 posts, only 22 posts could be filled. So we had to issue permission to private players because Covid cases were surging rapidly in the district until sometime ago.”