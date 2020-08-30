STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coronavirus active cases remain under one-lakh as 8,976 more recover in Andhra Pradesh

Krishna district has the lowest number of active cases with 2,385 persons still undergoing treatment at hospitals and in home isolation. 

Published: 30th August 2020 10:48 AM

Another 82 patients died battling the coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh.

Another 82 patients died battling the coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The rapid surge of coronavirus cases continued in Andhra Pradesh as over 10,000 were added afresh for the fourth day in a row, taking the total number of infections to 4.14 lakh.

However, with a good number of patients recovering in the same period, active cases continued to be less than one lakh. Another 82 patients died battling the disease.

According to the latest bulletin by the State Command Control Room, 62,024 samples were tested in 24-hours ending Saturday 9.00 am, out of which 10,548 returned positive.

East Godavari and Nellore, where caseload grew by over a 1,000, reported most new infections, district-wise; Visakhapatnam, where 988 more tested positive, followed. 

In East Godavari, which has reported 56,930 out of the total 4.14 lakh cases in the state, more than 38,000 patients have recovered, leaving around 18,000 active cases.

Krishna district has the lowest number of active cases with 2,385 persons still undergoing treatment at hospitals and in home isolation. 

The district also stood at the bottom of the table with respect to overall cases (15,742).

Meanwhile, 8,976 patients were discharged from hospitals in the 24- hours taking the total number of recoveries to 3.12 lakh and leaving 97,681.


Chittoor, which reported death of 15 Covid patients in the same period, has the highest toll of 394, followed by 378 in East Godavari, 367 in Kurnool and 365 in Guntur.

