Krishna district generated 200 tonnes of COVID-19 waste

Ritika Arun Vaishali By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna district alone has generated 2,06,616 kg of Covid-19 biowaste between March 22 and August 27, said V Vekateshwara Rao, director of Safenviron.

The city-based firm has been entrusted with the task of collection and safe disposal of biowaste generated by Covid-19 hospitals and quarantine centres, by the state pollution control board.

The company has collected 339 kg of biowaste in March, 7,721 kg in April, 22,882 kg in May, 41,090 kg in June, 76,671 kg in July and 57,913 kg in August (till 27). Sharing the challenges faced, Vekateshwara Rao said: “We were using four vehicles, each with one tonne capacity, to collect bio-medical waste before a pandemic, and even after when hospitals were initially offering Covid treatment.

Now we are using four vehicles each with three-and-a-half tonne capacity.” “Workers, as against six to eight hours earlier, spend 14-16 hours on the job. Also, in the pre-pandemic era, the collection process would take place only four times a week. Now we collect and dispose of the waste every day,” he added.

“Till mid-July, we were disposing of food, water bottles, plastic plates as hospital and quarantine centre staff dumped them in yellow bags because they were afraid to touch it as it was used by coronavirus patients. But, water present in the waste used to bring down temperatures. After requesting to the Central Pollution Control Board, another guideline was passed and the practice was stopped,” Vekateshwara explained. He claimed that no worker has contracted the virus so far. “All my staff members are safe. They haven’t taken a single day off and are ready to help further.”