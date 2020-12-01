Besant Road will be made pedestrian-friendly soon: MLA Malladi

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu laid the foundation stone for the redevelopment and pedestrianisation of Besant Road and Eat Street near Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium on Monday. The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) will execute the two projects at an estimated cost of Rs 3.4 crore with the funds granted by the State government.

Speaking on the occasion, Vishnu said Besant Road is a one-stop destination for clothing, household articles and food items. However, during peak hours of the day and especially during festive season, the public turnout on this stretch is high leading to traffic chaos. As part of the plan, the civic body will enforce municipal building and street regulations to achieve coherent shopping precincts with organised vending and hawking area, parking and complete pedestrianisation of 650 metres stretch and 13 metres road width with public safety and security.

Around 160 vendors, 264 hawkers and 497 two-wheelers can be provided parking facility, once the project materialises, the MLA said.Explaining about the Eat Street project, VMC executive engineer ASN Prasad said the project is proposed to be executed on 550 metres length and 18 metres width to ensure social and economic uplift of street vendors. Once the project materialises, this stretch will accommodate 62 vendors, besides providing parking facility for 500 two-wheelers and 25 four-wheelers, he added.