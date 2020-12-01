Swarna Palace fire: Cops grill Ramesh Babu 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Almost three months after the fire accident at Hotel Swarna Palace, Vijayawada police questioned Dr Ramesh Cardiac and Multispecialty Hospital Managing Director Dr Pothineni Ramesh Babu at the Suryaraopet police station on Monday. The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday allowed the custodial interrogation of Ramesh Babu and directed him to present himself before the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) between November 30 and December 2.

Following the court’s directions, Ramesh Babu appeared before investigating officer ADCP Ch Lakshmipathi. The investigation began at 10 am and continued till 5 pm. According to sources, the police have sought the details about the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the

Ramesh Hospitals MD Dr Pothineni

Ramesh Babu coming out of the Suryaraopet

police station after being questioned. | EPS

managements of Ramesh Hospitals and Hotel Swarna Palace in setting up the Covid-19 care centre in the hotel.

It is also learnt that the officials also grilled Ramesh Babu about the lack of fire safety measures on the premises of the hotel which resulted in the death of 10 Covid-19 patients and injured 20 others.

Addressing the media, Lakshmipathi said that the custodial interrogation of Ramesh Babu will continue on Tuesday and Wednesday. The AP High Court directed him (Ramesh Babu) to cooperate with the investigation. “We have asked Ramesh Babu a set of questions pertaining to the mishap and the reasons behind his absconding from Vijayawada. We are yet to get replies to the questionnaire,” Lakshmipathi said.